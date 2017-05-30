MODA
YILDIZLARIN YENİ TRENDİ: BEYAZ DENİM
Kolay kirlense de bir tutkudur beyaz...
Beyaz denim pantolonlar, önde gelen moda bloggerları ve ünlü isimler arasında son derece popüler halde geldi. Çabuk kirleniyor diye alışveriş sepetimize dahil etmesek de kolay uyum sağladığı ve çok şık durduğu gerçeğini unutmamalıyız. Beyazın güzelliği yaz aylarında çok daha belirgindir. Bu nedenle kesinlikle gardıroplarınızda bulunması gerektiğini destekleyecek ünlülerin ‘Beyaz denim’ paylaşımlarını sizler için derledik.
1.
2.
3.
5.
6.
7.
YAZI HÜSEYİN EREN