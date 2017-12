2018’İN RENGİ BELLİ OLDU!

Lighting the way for the year ahead, Pantone announces PANTONE 18-3838 Ultra Violet as the Color of the Year 2018! 💜🔮🎆 A dramatically provocative and thoughtful purple shade, #UltraViolet communicates originality, ingenuity and visionary thinking that points us to the future.#COY2018 Link in bio to learn more about #UltraViolet

