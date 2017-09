INSTAGRAM’IN YÜKSELEN MÜCEVHER HESAPLARI VOL.3

….We have exploited simply for our own ends. We have distorted our knowledge. We have abused our power. Great Spirit, whose dry lands thirst, Help us to find the way to refresh your lands. Great Spirit, whose waters are choked with debris and pollution, help us to find the way to cleanse your waters. -Cosmic light shine upon all —#shanti #exo #handmade #earring #accesories #jewelry #jewelrydesigner #handmade #byelakoseoglu #bozcaada #istanbul #tenedos #silver #bone #nature #gaia #love #peace #bonejewelry #crow #Corvus #vertebrae #nativeindian

A post shared by EXO™ – Ela Köseoglu (@exojewellery) on Sep 26, 2016 at 9:16am PDT