GOTİK TARZI SEVDİREN KADIN

Kat Von D, makyaj malzemelerinden sonra ayakkabılara da el attı!
Çoğumuz onu Miami Ink programındaki müthiş dövmeleriyle hatırlıyoruz. Aykırı ve gotik tarzını dövmelerine bir sanat gibi aktaran Kat Von D, kendisiyle bütünleşen eyeliner ve kırmızı rujunda güç alarak çıkardığı makyaj koleksiyonuyla adeta bir boşluğu doldurmuş oldu. Kontür paleti ve pek çok renkte likit rujlarıyla devleşen Kat Von D’nin yeni adımı ise ayakkabılar.
26 farklı tarza sahip vegan ve hayvanlar üzerinde deney yapılmayanVon D Shoes koleksiyonunu Instagram hesabından duyuran dövme sanatçısı, kendi ruhuna yaraşır modeller sunuyor. Henüz ne zaman satışa sunulacağı belli olmasa da, platform topuklu ayakkabılar, bot, sneaker, sandalet, çizme ve unisex ayakkabılarla geniş bir kitleye hitap edeceği kesin.
It’s true! @VONDshoes is finally launching this year! In the meantime, here are some answers to some of your questions: •yes, the entire shoe line is 100% #vegan + #crueltyfree. •yes, we will ship internationally. •price points: I’ve worked extremely hard at making my shoes as accessible as possible without sacrificing the quality+design. These are luxe vegan shoes that will last a lifetime and will make your feet look+feel beautiful. So while they will be affordable, they won’t be as cheap as Payless. • sizes: to all my homies w a size 5, 11, and 12 – I hear you! Don’t worry! I gotchu! • styles: I will be launching with 28 unique styles [none of which will be “limited edition”] and will include: platforms, flats, boots, sneakers, sandals, slip-ons, creepers, winklepickers, and even a pair of furry moon boots! •yes, there will be a selection of unisex shoes. •all @VONDshoes are proudly made with love [by hand] in Florence, Italy – not China. 🖤 FOLLOW @VONDshoes FOR PREVIEWS + UPDATES!
