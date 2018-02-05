GOTİK TARZI SEVDİREN KADIN

It’s true! @VONDshoes is finally launching this year! In the meantime, here are some answers to some of your questions: •yes, the entire shoe line is 100% #vegan + #crueltyfree. •yes, we will ship internationally. •price points: I’ve worked extremely hard at making my shoes as accessible as possible without sacrificing the quality+design. These are luxe vegan shoes that will last a lifetime and will make your feet look+feel beautiful. So while they will be affordable, they won’t be as cheap as Payless. • sizes: to all my homies w a size 5, 11, and 12 – I hear you! Don’t worry! I gotchu! • styles: I will be launching with 28 unique styles [none of which will be “limited edition”] and will include: platforms, flats, boots, sneakers, sandals, slip-ons, creepers, winklepickers, and even a pair of furry moon boots! •yes, there will be a selection of unisex shoes. •all @VONDshoes are proudly made with love [by hand] in Florence, Italy – not China. 🖤 FOLLOW @VONDshoes FOR PREVIEWS + UPDATES!

A post shared by Kat Von D (@thekatvond) on Feb 5, 2018 at 10:38am PST