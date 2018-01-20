SOSYAL MEDYA Yunus Başaran
INSTALARM: ACCIDENTALLY WES ANDERSON
InstAlarm haberlerimiz ile sizlere belirli aralıklarla yeni Instagram hesap önerilerinde bulunacağız.
1969 doğumlu Amerikalı sinema dehası Wes Anderson’ın eserlerinin ne denli mükemmel olduğunu bilenler buraya! Onun sinematik evreninin büyüsünde kaybolduğunuzda, renk kullanımının, müzik tercihinin ne denli eşsiz olduğunu farkettiğinizde hayat sizler için aynı olmuyor. Sinemaya bakışınız değişiyor.
Konumuz Wes Anderson ile açılmış olsa da geri kalan anlatımlar tam olarak onun hakkında değil. Sizlere ,Wes Anderson büyülü dünyasını farklı bir yolla keşfetmenize sebep olan bir Instagram hesabını tanıtıyor olacağız. Diyeceksiniz ki basit bir Instagram hesabı hakkında neden bu kadar söz…
Günlük yaşantımıza fazlasıyla entegre olan yegane dijital medya platformu Instagram, bize ilham kaynağı olduğu gibi, hayat konusunda motivasyonumuzu ateşleyecek ya da bilgilendirecek çok fazla hesaba ev sahipliği yapıyor. Onlardan biri olan AccidentallyWesAnderson, birçok lokasyonun, bölgenin ve mekanının masallardan fırlamışçasına görsellerini bizlere sunuyor, onun bilinmeyen hikayesiyle de ağzımızı açık bırakıyor. Wes Anderson’un dahiyane estetiğine de küçük bir gönderme yaparak günümüze güzel başlamak adına bu harika görsellerle sizleri baş başa bırakıyoruz…
_________________________ The Princess Hotel | Pembroke, Bermuda | c. 1885 • • The Hamilton Princess & Beach Club – aka The Princess – is one of the grandest and most famous hotels in Bermuda, just outside the City of Hamilton • • In 1883 Bermuda gained international recognition when Princess Louise, the daughter of Queen Victoria, visited from Canada for a winter retreat and called it a place of eternal spring. When the hotel opened two years later, it was named The Princess in honour of the royal visit two years earlier • • Hosting regular celebrity guests such as Mark Twain on it’s long shady verandas, the four-story building comprised of 70 rooms, each equipped with gas lights, hot and cold running water. Staff dressed in white jackets and waving pink handkerchiefs greeted luxury liners • • In 1939 during World War II, The Princess was under British Censorship and home to Allied servicemen – who set up an intelligence center and way station in the basement. All mail, radio and telegraphic traffic was intercepted and analyzed by 1,200 censors before being routed to their destination • • After the war the introduction of air travel, opened Bermuda to short-term holidays by the average American family who were less interested in attending balls but more interested in direct beach access • • Recently, the hotel was purchased by a local family, the Greens, and operate the hotel as a Fairmont property. The new owners are now embarking on a multimillion-dollar refurbishment of the property including the construction of a new marina facility • • Know more? Please comment below! • 📸: @alishylishy • ✍️: @wikipedia • #AccidentallyWesAnderson #WesAnderson #VscoArchitecture #Vsco #SymmetricalMonsters #Bermuda #AccidentalWesAnderson #Pembroke
_________________________ Dallas County Courthouse | Dallas, Texas | c. 1892 • • The Dallas County Courthouse was built in 1892 of red sandstone with rusticated marble accents and is a historic governmental building located in Dallas, Texas • • Designed in the Richardsonian Romanesque style of architecture by architect Max A. Orlopp, Jr. of the Little Rock, Arkansas based firm Orlopp & Kusener, the building featured more than one hundred vivid stained glass windows or “lunettes” – French for “glasses”*** – originally hung in the upper windows • • In 1966 the Courthouse moved to a newer building nearby, and on December 12, 1976, “Old Red” was added to the National Register of Historic Places • • In 2005–2007 the building underwent an extensive renovation restoring some of the beautiful features such as the Grad Staircase, decorative serpent statues that adorn the roof, and even a vault that was found behind a bookshelf which contained land deeds and other records labeled as the property of the Dallas County Treasurer • • Also known as the Old Red Courthouse, it is now (since 2007) the Old Red Museum, a local museum open to the public displaying Dallas county history and culture • • Know more? Please comment below! • • 📸: @justinterveen • ✍️: @wikipedia + @oldredmuseum • ***: @danielmoncadaleon Thank you for the correction!! 🙏😘❤️ • #AccidentallyWesAnderson #WesAnderson #VscoArchitecture #Vsco #SymmetricalMonsters #Dallas #AccidentalWesAnderson #Texas #OldRed
_________________________ Vidago Palace Hotel | Vidago, Portugal | c. 1910 • • The Hotel Palace of Vidago (Portuguese: Hotel Palace em Vidago), is a hotel located in the civil parish of Vidago in the municipality of Chaves, Portuguese district of Vila Real • • In 1863, following several years of visits by Portuguese locals and those seeking medical treatments, there was a hydrographic study of the thermal springs of Vidago that surround the location of the hotel • • At the time there was a belief that the mix of sodium bicarbonates and “radioactive” elements were helpful in treating digestive problems. The spas have since closed, but at its height (1875 to 1877), they were visited by people as important as the King D. Luís I of Portugal • • The hotel was constructed in 1910, and at the time was considered the most luxurious in the Iberian Peninsula. It is encircled by various species of ancient trees (such as maples, pines and laurels), river runs, pedestrian trails and three natural mineral springs • • Designed by architect José Ferreira da Costa, it was inaugurated by King D. Manuel II at the time of its opening. His brother and father, King Carlos, had visited Vidago for treatments in the past • • The centre became a gathering place for concerts, tennis and croquet events and on the island in the park there was a skating rink • • Between 2007 and 2008, owing to degradation, the owners began a program of remodeling and recuperation, in order to create a tourist holiday village, under the direction of architect Álvaro Siza Vieira • • It was reopened in October 2010, coinciding with the centenary of the original hotel, assisted by then-Prime Minister José Sócrates • • Know more? Please comment below! • • 📸: @maggie.pi • ✍️: @wikipedia • #AccidentallyWesAnderson #WesAnderson #VscoArchitecture #Vsco #SymmetricalMonsters #Vidago #AccidentalWesAnderson #Portugal
YAZI YUNUS BAŞARAN