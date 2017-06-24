SOSYAL MEDYA Yunus Başaran
INSTAGRAM’IN YÜKSELEN TRENDİ #SHELFIE
Son günlerde yükselen bir hashtag trendi, yakın markajımızda.
Sosyal medyanın gücüne kapıldığımız şu günlerde, her gün bir trend kapımızı çalıyor. Bu sefer bu fotoğraf/hashtag trendinde biz yer almıyoruz. Hayatımıza giren kahve, dergi, kitap, çiçek, gözlük gibi materyallerin yer aldığı fotoğraf trendini hatırlarsınız. Bir dergi, üzerinde gözlük veya cüzdan, telefon ve tabler bilgisayarla tamamlanan harika kombinasyonları görmüşsünüzdür. Şimdi ise raflardan oluşan mükemmel manzaralara geldi sıra. #Selfie ve #Shelf kelimelerinin birleşiminden oluşan #Shelfie hashtag’i, şu anda 807.208 adet fotoğraf içeriyor. Popüleritesi hızla da artan bu trendin başlıca örneklerine, gelin birlikte göz atalım.
I absolutely love old film cameras, and I’m slowly collecting more of them ☺ I would love to learn how to develop photos from film myself, so I can get more use out of them! 😃 At the moment, though, they’re mostly just looking pretty on my bookshelf 😉 #shelfie #vintagecamera #bookshelf #bookshelfie #bookcase #bookstagram #bookstagrammer #photooftheday #booklover #bibliophile #booknerd #bookworm #bookaholic #books #literature #igreads #bookstagramfeatures
Love set you going like a fat gold watch. The midwife slapped your footsoles, and your bald cry Took its place among the elements. Our voices echo, magnifying your arrival. New statue. In a drafty museum, your nakedness Shadows our safety. We stand round blankly as walls. I’m no more your mother Than the cloud that distills a mirror to reflect its own slow Effacement at the wind’s hand. All night your moth-breath Flickers among the flat pink roses. I wake to listen: A far sea moves in my ear. One cry, and I stumble from bed, cow-heavy and floral In my Victorian nightgown. Your mouth opens clean as a cat’s. The window square Whitens and swallows its dull stars. And now you try Your handful of notes; The clear vowels rise like balloons. 🙏🏻 Morning Song by Sylvia Plath to welcome in a new day {not a baby}. #sylviaplath #morningsong #ariel #faber #shelfie #poetry #thebookshelfseries
D A Y O F F ✌🏻• Tiltrængt fridag som knap kan nydes, da eet styks gravhund blev afleveret ved dyrlægen tidlig morgen til den helt store omgang 😥 nu skal timerne bare gå, indtil jeg igen kan hente min lille trætte mand 💔#stakkelslouis #dyrlæge #doxie #mypet #gravbasse #avmithjerte #dayoff #relax #recharge #home #metime #me #mostneeded #qualitytime #thursday #thursdaythoughts #thursdays #homedecor #kitchendetails #kitchendecor #kitchenview #string #stringpocket #shelfie #skandinaviandesign #swedishdesign #skandinaviskehjem #royalcopenhagen #kristianvedel
