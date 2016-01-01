90. AKADEMİ ÖDÜLLERİ ADAYLARI AÇIKLANDI

SİNEMA 11 saat önce Ilgaz Gökırmaklı

Bu yıl 90. kez düzenlenecek olan Akademi Ödülleri’nin adayları açıklandı.

90. Akademi ödülleri için geri sayım başladı. 4 Mart’ta kazananların belli olacağı tören, geçen sene olduğu gibi yine Jimmy Kimmel sunumuyla ekranlara gelecek. Adayların tam listesini vermeden önce öne çıkan birkaç detayı paylaşalım. Evet, Meryl Streep’siz bir Oscar töreni düşünmek imkânsız… Streep, Hollywood’un Oscar adayları tarihine yine adını yazdırdı. Ünlü oyuncu bu yıl da “The Post” filmiyle en iyi kadın oyuncu dalında aday oldu. Bu ünlü oyuncunun 21’inci adaylığı. Listeye damga vuran bir başka yapım ise, Guillermo del Toro’nun Shape of Water’ı oldu. Film 13 dalda aday gösterilerek rekora imza attı. Bu yılın en popüler ismi Timothée Chalamet ise Call Me By Your Name‘le En İyi Aktör kategorisinde yarışacak. Kendisi bu yılın en genç adayı. Dikkat çeken adaylardan bir diğeri ise bu yılın beğenilen filmlerinden Lady Bird’ün yönetmeni Greta Gerwig oldu. Gerwig Oscar tarihinin En İyi Yönetmen dalında aday olan beşinci kadın ismi.

En İyi Film

Call Me by Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

En İyi Aktör

Timothée Chalamet | Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis | Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya | Get Out

Gary Oldman | Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington | Roman J. Israel, Esq.

En İyi Aktris

Sally Hawkins | The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand | Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie | I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan | Lady Bird

Meryl Streep | The Post

En İyi Yardımcı Aktör

Willem Dafoe | The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson | Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins | The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer | All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell | Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

En İyi Yardımcı Aktris

Mary J. Blige | Mudbound

Allison Janney | I, Tonya

Lesley Manville | Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf | Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer | The Shape of Water

En İyi Yönetmen

Paul Thomas Anderson | Phantom Thread

Guillermo del Toro | The Shape of Water

Greta Gerwig | Lady Bird

Christopher Nolan | Dunkirk

Jordan Peele | Get Out

En İyi Uyarlama Senaryo

Call Me by Your Name | James Ivory

The Disaster Artist | Scott Neustadter, Michael H. Weber

Logan | James Mangold, Scott Frank, Michael Green

Molly’s Game | Aaron Sorkin

Mudbound | Dee Rees, Virgil Williams

En İyi Özgün Senaryo

The Big Sick | Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon

Get Out | Jordan Peele

Lady Bird | Greta Gerwig

The Shape of Water | Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri | Martin McDonagh

En İyi Animasyon

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

En İyi Görüntü Yönetimi

Blade Runner 2049 | Roger Deakins

Darkest Hour | Bruno Delbonnel

Dunkirk | Hoyte Van Hoytema

Mudbound | Rachel Morrison

The Shape of Water | Dan Laustsen

En İyi Belgesel

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

Faces Places

Icarus

Last Men in Aleppo

Strong Island

En İyi Kısa Belgesel

Edith + Eddie

Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405

Heroin(e)

Knife Skills

Traffic Stop

En İyi Kurgu

Baby Driver | Jonathan Amos, Paul Machliss

Dunkirk | Lee Smith

I, Tonya | Tatiana S. Riegel

The Shape of Water | Sidney Wolinsky

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri | Jon Gregory

En İyi Yabancı Film

A Fantastic Woman (Şili)

The Insult (Lübnan)

Loveless (Rusya)

On Body and Soul (Macaristan)

The Square (İsveç)

En İyi Saç ve Makyaj Tasarımı

Darkest Hour

Victoria & Abdul

Wonder

En İyi Kostüm Tasarımı

Beauty and the Beast | Jacqueline Durran

Darkest Hour | Jacqueline Durran

Phantom Thread | Mark Bridges

The Shape of Water | Luis Sequeira

Victoria & Abdul | Consolota Boyle

En İyi Özgün Müzik

Dunkirk | Hans Zimmer

Phantom Thread | Jonny Greenwood

The Shape of Water | Alexandre Desplat

Star Wars: The Last Jedi | John Williams

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri | Carter Burwell

En İyi Özgün Şarkı

Mighty River | Mudbound

Mystery of Love | Call Me by Your Name

Remember Me | Coco

Stand Up for Something | Marshall

This Is Me | The Greatest Showman

En İyi Prodüksiyon Tasarımı

Beauty and the Beast | Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

Blade Runner 2049 | Dennis Gassner, Alessandra Querzola

Darkest Hour | Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

Dunkirk | Nathan Crowley, Emmanuel Delis, Gary Fettis

The Shape of Water | Paul D. Austerburry, Jeffrey A. Melvin, Shane Vieau

En İyi Kısa Animasyon

Dear Basketball | Glen Keane, Kobe Bryant

Garden Party | Victor Caire, Gabriel Grapperon

Lou | Dave Mullins, Dana Murray

Negative Space | Max Porter, Ru Kuwahata

Revolting Rhymes | Jakob Schuh, Jan Lachauer

En İyi Kısa Film

DeKalb Elementary | Reed Van Dyk

The Eleven O’Clock | Derin Seale

My Nephew Emmett | Kevin Wilson Jr.

The Silent Child | Chris Overton, Rachel Shenton

Watu Wote/All of Us | Katja Benrath

En İyi Ses Kurgusu

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

En İyi Ses Miksajı

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

En İyi Görsel Efekt

Blade Runner 2049

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Kong: Skull Island

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War for the Planet of the Apes

YAZI ILGAZ GÖKIRMAKLI