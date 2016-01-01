SİNEMA Ilgaz Gökırmaklı
90. AKADEMİ ÖDÜLLERİ ADAYLARI AÇIKLANDI
Bu yıl 90. kez düzenlenecek olan Akademi Ödülleri’nin adayları açıklandı.
90. Akademi ödülleri için geri sayım başladı. 4 Mart’ta kazananların belli olacağı tören, geçen sene olduğu gibi yine Jimmy Kimmel sunumuyla ekranlara gelecek. Adayların tam listesini vermeden önce öne çıkan birkaç detayı paylaşalım. Evet, Meryl Streep’siz bir Oscar töreni düşünmek imkânsız… Streep, Hollywood’un Oscar adayları tarihine yine adını yazdırdı. Ünlü oyuncu bu yıl da “The Post” filmiyle en iyi kadın oyuncu dalında aday oldu. Bu ünlü oyuncunun 21’inci adaylığı. Listeye damga vuran bir başka yapım ise, Guillermo del Toro’nun Shape of Water’ı oldu. Film 13 dalda aday gösterilerek rekora imza attı. Bu yılın en popüler ismi Timothée Chalamet ise Call Me By Your Name‘le En İyi Aktör kategorisinde yarışacak. Kendisi bu yılın en genç adayı. Dikkat çeken adaylardan bir diğeri ise bu yılın beğenilen filmlerinden Lady Bird’ün yönetmeni Greta Gerwig oldu. Gerwig Oscar tarihinin En İyi Yönetmen dalında aday olan beşinci kadın ismi.
En İyi Film
Call Me by Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
En İyi Aktör
Timothée Chalamet | Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis | Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya | Get Out
Gary Oldman | Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington | Roman J. Israel, Esq.
En İyi Aktris
Sally Hawkins | The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand | Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie | I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan | Lady Bird
Meryl Streep | The Post
En İyi Yardımcı Aktör
Willem Dafoe | The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson | Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins | The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer | All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell | Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
En İyi Yardımcı Aktris
Mary J. Blige | Mudbound
Allison Janney | I, Tonya
Lesley Manville | Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf | Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer | The Shape of Water
En İyi Yönetmen
Paul Thomas Anderson | Phantom Thread
Guillermo del Toro | The Shape of Water
Greta Gerwig | Lady Bird
Christopher Nolan | Dunkirk
Jordan Peele | Get Out
En İyi Uyarlama Senaryo
Call Me by Your Name | James Ivory
The Disaster Artist | Scott Neustadter, Michael H. Weber
Logan | James Mangold, Scott Frank, Michael Green
Molly’s Game | Aaron Sorkin
Mudbound | Dee Rees, Virgil Williams
En İyi Özgün Senaryo
The Big Sick | Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon
Get Out | Jordan Peele
Lady Bird | Greta Gerwig
The Shape of Water | Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri | Martin McDonagh
En İyi Animasyon
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
En İyi Görüntü Yönetimi
Blade Runner 2049 | Roger Deakins
Darkest Hour | Bruno Delbonnel
Dunkirk | Hoyte Van Hoytema
Mudbound | Rachel Morrison
The Shape of Water | Dan Laustsen
En İyi Belgesel
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
Faces Places
Icarus
Last Men in Aleppo
Strong Island
En İyi Kısa Belgesel
Edith + Eddie
Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405
Heroin(e)
Knife Skills
Traffic Stop
En İyi Kurgu
Baby Driver | Jonathan Amos, Paul Machliss
Dunkirk | Lee Smith
I, Tonya | Tatiana S. Riegel
The Shape of Water | Sidney Wolinsky
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri | Jon Gregory
En İyi Yabancı Film
A Fantastic Woman (Şili)
The Insult (Lübnan)
Loveless (Rusya)
On Body and Soul (Macaristan)
The Square (İsveç)
En İyi Saç ve Makyaj Tasarımı
Darkest Hour
Victoria & Abdul
Wonder
En İyi Kostüm Tasarımı
Beauty and the Beast | Jacqueline Durran
Darkest Hour | Jacqueline Durran
Phantom Thread | Mark Bridges
The Shape of Water | Luis Sequeira
Victoria & Abdul | Consolota Boyle
En İyi Özgün Müzik
Dunkirk | Hans Zimmer
Phantom Thread | Jonny Greenwood
The Shape of Water | Alexandre Desplat
Star Wars: The Last Jedi | John Williams
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri | Carter Burwell
En İyi Özgün Şarkı
Mighty River | Mudbound
Mystery of Love | Call Me by Your Name
Remember Me | Coco
Stand Up for Something | Marshall
This Is Me | The Greatest Showman
En İyi Prodüksiyon Tasarımı
Beauty and the Beast | Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
Blade Runner 2049 | Dennis Gassner, Alessandra Querzola
Darkest Hour | Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
Dunkirk | Nathan Crowley, Emmanuel Delis, Gary Fettis
The Shape of Water | Paul D. Austerburry, Jeffrey A. Melvin, Shane Vieau
En İyi Kısa Animasyon
Dear Basketball | Glen Keane, Kobe Bryant
Garden Party | Victor Caire, Gabriel Grapperon
Lou | Dave Mullins, Dana Murray
Negative Space | Max Porter, Ru Kuwahata
Revolting Rhymes | Jakob Schuh, Jan Lachauer
En İyi Kısa Film
DeKalb Elementary | Reed Van Dyk
The Eleven O’Clock | Derin Seale
My Nephew Emmett | Kevin Wilson Jr.
The Silent Child | Chris Overton, Rachel Shenton
Watu Wote/All of Us | Katja Benrath
En İyi Ses Kurgusu
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
En İyi Ses Miksajı
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
En İyi Görsel Efekt
Blade Runner 2049
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Kong: Skull Island
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes
