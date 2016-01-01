KÜLTÜR

74.ALTIN KÜRE ADAYLARI

Ödül sezonunun ilk töreni olan 74.Altın Küre Ödülleri'nde merak edilen aday listesi.

8 Ocak 2017’de 74.’sü dağıtılacak olan Altın Küre Ödülleri’ninde kimler aday biliyor musunuz? İşte o merak edilen liste! Eğer aralarından hala izlemedikleriniz varsa; bu soğuk havalar film ya da dizi izlemenin tam havası…

SİNEMA

En İyi Film (Drama)

  • Hacksaw Ridge
  • Hell Or High Water
  • Lion
  • Manchester By The Sea
  • Moonlight

 

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Drama)

  • Amy Adams, Arrival
  • Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane
  • Isabelle Huppert, Elle
  • Ruth Negga, Loving
  • Natalie Portman, Jackie

 

 

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Drama)

  • Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
  • Joel Edgerton, Loving
  • Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
  • Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
  • Denzel Washington, Fences

 

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu (Drama)

  • Viola Davis, Fences
  • Naomie Harris, Moonlight
  • Nicole Kidman, Lion
  • Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
  • Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

 

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu (Drama)

  • Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
  • Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
  • Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins
  • Dev Patel, Lion
  • Aaron Taylor Johnson, Nocturnal Animals

 

 

En İyi Film (Komedi – Müzikal)

  • 20th Century Women
  • Deadpool
  • La La Land
  • Florence Foster Jenkins
  • Sing Street

 

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Komedi – Müzikal)

  • Annette Bening, 20th Century Women
  • Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply
  • Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen
  • Emma Stone, La La Land
  • Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

 

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Komedi – Müzikal)

  • Colin Farrell, The Lobster
  • Ryan Gosling, La La Land
  • Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
  • Jonah Hill, War Dogs
  • Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool

 

 

En İyi Yönetmen

  • Damien Chazelle, La La Land
  • Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
  • Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
  • Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
  • Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

 

En İyi Senaryo

  • Damien Chazelle, La La Land
  • Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
  • Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
  • Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
  • Taylor Sheridan, Hell or High Water

 

 

En İyi Animasyon Film

  • Kubo and the Two Strings
  • Moana
  • My Life as a Zucchini
  • Sing
  • Trolls
  • Zootopia

 

En İyi Film Müziği

  • Moonlight
  • La La Land
  • Arrival
  • Lion
  • Hidden Figures

 

En İyi Şarkı

  • “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls
  • “City of Stars,” La La Land
  • “Faith,” Sing
  • “Gold,” Gold
  • “How Far I’ll Go,” Moana

 

En İyi Yabancı Film

  • Divines
  • Elle
  • Neruda
  • The Salesman
  • Tony Erdmann

 

TELEVİZYON 

En İyi Dizi (Drama)

  • The Crown
  • Game of Thrones
  • Stranger Things
  • This Is Us
  • Westworld

 

 

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Drama)

  • Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
  • Claire Foy, The Crown
  • Keri Russell, Americans
  • Winona Ryder, Stranger Things
  • Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

 

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Drama)

  • Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
  • Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
  • Matthew Rhys, The Americans
  • Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
  • Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath

 

En İyi Dizi (Komedi ya da Müzikal)

  • Atlanta
  • black-ish
  • Mozart in the Jungle
  • Transparent
  • Veep

 

 

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Komedi – Müzikal)

  • Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
  • Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
  • Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce
  • Issa Ree, Insecure
  • Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
  • Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

 

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Komedi – Müzikal)

  • Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
  • Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle
  • Donald Glover, Atlanta
  • Nick Nolte, Graves
  • Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

 

 

En İyi Mini Dizi / TV Filmi

  • American Crime
  • The Dresser
  • The Night Manager
  • The Night Of
  • American Crime Story

 

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Mini Dizi / TV Filmi)

  • Felicity Huffman, American Crime
  • Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience
  • Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story
  • Charlotte Rampling, London Spy
  • Kerry Washington, Confirmation

 

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Mini Dizi / TV Filmi)

  • Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
  • Bryan Cranston, All the Way
  • John Turturro, The Night Of
  • Tom Hiddleston, Night Manager
  • Courtney B. Vance, People v. OJ Simpson

 

 

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu (Dizi, Mini Dizi, TV Filmi)

  • Olivia Coleman, The Night Manager
  • Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
  • Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
  • Mandy Moore, This Is Us
  • Thandie Newton, Westworld

 

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu (Dizi, Mini Dizi, TV Filmi)

  • Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story
  • Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager
  • John Lithgow, The Crown
  • Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
  • John Travolta, The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story