KÜLTÜR
74.ALTIN KÜRE ADAYLARI
Ödül sezonunun ilk töreni olan 74.Altın Küre Ödülleri'nde merak edilen aday listesi.
8 Ocak 2017’de 74.’sü dağıtılacak olan Altın Küre Ödülleri’ninde kimler aday biliyor musunuz? İşte o merak edilen liste! Eğer aralarından hala izlemedikleriniz varsa; bu soğuk havalar film ya da dizi izlemenin tam havası…
SİNEMA
En İyi Film (Drama)
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Hell Or High Water
- Lion
- Manchester By The Sea
- Moonlight
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Drama)
- Amy Adams, Arrival
- Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane
- Isabelle Huppert, Elle
- Ruth Negga, Loving
- Natalie Portman, Jackie
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Drama)
- Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
- Joel Edgerton, Loving
- Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
- Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
- Denzel Washington, Fences
En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu (Drama)
- Viola Davis, Fences
- Naomie Harris, Moonlight
- Nicole Kidman, Lion
- Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
- Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu (Drama)
- Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins
Dev Patel, Lion
Aaron Taylor Johnson, Nocturnal Animals
En İyi Film (Komedi – Müzikal)
- 20th Century Women
- Deadpool
- La La Land
- Florence Foster Jenkins
- Sing Street
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Komedi – Müzikal)
- Annette Bening, 20th Century Women
- Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply
- Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen
- Emma Stone, La La Land
- Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Komedi – Müzikal)
- Colin Farrell, The Lobster
- Ryan Gosling, La La Land
- Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
- Jonah Hill, War Dogs
- Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool
En İyi Yönetmen
- Damien Chazelle, La La Land
- Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
- Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
- Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
- Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
En İyi Senaryo
- Damien Chazelle, La La Land
- Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
- Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
- Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
- Taylor Sheridan, Hell or High Water
En İyi Animasyon Film
- Kubo and the Two Strings
- Moana
- My Life as a Zucchini
- Sing
- Trolls
- Zootopia
En İyi Film Müziği
- Moonlight
- La La Land
- Arrival
- Lion
- Hidden Figures
En İyi Şarkı
- “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls
- “City of Stars,” La La Land
- “Faith,” Sing
- “Gold,” Gold
- “How Far I’ll Go,” Moana
En İyi Yabancı Film
- Divines
- Elle
- Neruda
- The Salesman
- Tony Erdmann
TELEVİZYON
En İyi Dizi (Drama)
- The Crown
- Game of Thrones
- Stranger Things
- This Is Us
- Westworld
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Drama)
- Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
- Claire Foy, The Crown
- Keri Russell, Americans
- Winona Ryder, Stranger Things
- Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Drama)
- Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Matthew Rhys, The Americans
- Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
- Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath
En İyi Dizi (Komedi ya da Müzikal)
- Atlanta
- black-ish
- Mozart in the Jungle
- Transparent
- Veep
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Komedi – Müzikal)
- Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
- Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce
- Issa Ree, Insecure
- Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
- Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Komedi – Müzikal)
- Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
- Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle
- Donald Glover, Atlanta
- Nick Nolte, Graves
- Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
En İyi Mini Dizi / TV Filmi
- American Crime
- The Dresser
- The Night Manager
- The Night Of
- American Crime Story
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Mini Dizi / TV Filmi)
- Felicity Huffman, American Crime
- Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience
- Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story
- Charlotte Rampling, London Spy
- Kerry Washington, Confirmation
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Mini Dizi / TV Filmi)
- Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
- Bryan Cranston, All the Way
- John Turturro, The Night Of
- Tom Hiddleston, Night Manager
- Courtney B. Vance, People v. OJ Simpson
En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu (Dizi, Mini Dizi, TV Filmi)
- Olivia Coleman, The Night Manager
- Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
- Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
- Mandy Moore, This Is Us
- Thandie Newton, Westworld
En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu (Dizi, Mini Dizi, TV Filmi)
- Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story
- Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager
- John Lithgow, The Crown
- Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
- John Travolta, The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story